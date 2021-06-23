Kildare newest coffee shop gets green light from Council

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Co Council has given the green light for a cáfe in Oberstown near Naas.
The 59 square metre facility is planned for The Loading Dock at the former Leinster Mills premises.
A planning application proposed the change of a ground floor office to "a retail coffee business with café".
The estimated construction value of the project is around €70,000, according to Construction Information Service.
Leinster Mills incorporates a former corn mill which is five storeys high and which has been developed into office accommodation.
There are also several additional buildings on the site including stables, outbuildings and courtyard sheds.
A new 1,000 pupil post primary school is under construction in the area and surrounding businesses include Millennium Park, Kerry Group, Irish Commercials, Aldi Headquarters and Boran Packaging.
