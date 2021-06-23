BREAKING: Almost €500k of drugs seized in Newbridge area

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí said they have arrested a man in his 20s and seized in excess of €400,000 worth of illegal drugs in an operation in Newbridge this afternoon.
Garda carried out the search at the property on the outskirts of the town on foot of a search warrant.
During the course of the search they discovered Cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €214,000, Cannabis herb with a street value €214,000 and €60,000 worth of Cocaine - all subject to analysis.
A trailer, a caravan and power tools were also seized.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He can be detained for up to 24 hours.
