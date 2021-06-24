Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, June 24

The death has occurred of John Shaughnessy

Minches Terrace, Athy, Kildare



John Shaughnessy, late of 2 Minches Terrace. Athy. Passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his partner Mary, much loved dad, daddy of J, Mark, Karen, stepchildren Richard and Anita, adored grandad, gaga and gg by his grandchildren. Loved by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, wide circle of friends, great caring neighbours and work colleagues.

Funeral cortege will leave his home on Saturday, 26th June, at 12 noon, walking to Railway Bridge, via Woodstock, Duke and Leinster Streets. People are welcome to stand along the route with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times. From the Railway Bridge John’s Funeral will travel onwards for a Private Family committal.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Behan

Greenfields Close, Maynooth, Kildare / Johnstown, Kildare



Behan, Patrick (Paddy), Greenfield Close, Maynooth and late of Johnstown, Naas, Co. Kidare, June 20th 2021, suddenly at home, beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridget, deeply regretted by his loving brother Eddie, sister-in-law Brigid, niece Marion, nephew Barry, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends,.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Patrick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 11am by clicking on the following link :http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Patrick's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, on Saturday at approx. 10.40am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas, travelling via his residence in Greenfield Close, Maynooth. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Mary Conway (née Dempsey)

Leinster Lodge, Ballyroe, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late George. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Teresa, Mary, Joan and Anne, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Thursday afternoon (24th June) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of John Roche

Stony Point New York /, Foxford, Mayo / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Foxford, County Mayo and Milltown, Newbridge, County Kildare. Peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, family Sean, Aidean, Erin and Glen, brothers and sisters Margaret, Paddy, Nora, Michael (deceased), Pauline, Eileen, Gerald and Simon, his adoring grandchildren, the extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

John's Funeral Mass to take place in St Aedan's Church, Pearl River, New York on Friday morning at 10am (3pm Irish Time).

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.