Gardaí stop van untaxed for 17 months carrying unsecured load

A van and trailer with an overloaded and unsecured load / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING UNIT
Naas Roads Policing Unit observed a van and trailer with an overloaded and unsecured load.
Using the Mobility App, it was found that the van had been untaxed for 519 days.
It also had no certificate of road worthiness. The van was seized and court proceedings will follow.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed check in Kilcock when they stopped a vehicle driving at 82kph in a 50kph zone.
The driver was found to be an unaccompanied learner driver with no L-Plates displayed.
The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow.
Elsewhere, the Unit were on patrol and located a van parked illegally in a Disabled Parking Bay.
A €150 fine was issued.
Gardaí said: "Please do not park in Disabled Bays and show respect for Disabled Drivers and/or passengers."
