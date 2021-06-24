Kildare Businesswoman of the Year Awards to take place tomorrow

The contenders for the Solo Businesswoman category
Network Ireland Kildare Branch will celebrate the Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2021 at an Awards Lunch tomorrow, June 25 to acknowledge the amazing achievements of the members in Co Kildare.
The winners will be presented with the much coveted trophy in each of 7 categories after being nominated and interviewed as part of the awards process. Each winner will then represent Kildare at the National Awards to be held in October where they will go up against winners from each branch in Ireland.
President of Network Ireland Kildare Branch, Laura Maher of Reillys Supervalu in Sallins congratulated the nominees and stated “I would like to congratulate each and every one of the nominees and those who made it through to the finalist stage. It has been a difficult trading year for a lot of businesses but you have all persisted and shown your resilience. Our members are an inspiration to us all and I wish you all the very best of luck. I would also like to thank our awards co-ordinator and Vice President Emily Mahon on the fantastic job that she has done bringing all of this together”
Network Ireland Kildare Branch would like to thank Official Partner AIB and our media partners Leinster Leader and Kildare Now.
Network Ireland Kildare Branch is an organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts. With over 1400 members across 15 branches in Ireland, the Kildare branch is one of the most dynamic, hosting monthly events across a variety of topics including Women in Leadership, Communication Skills, Marketing and Finance.
Read about the award nominees below.
Emerging New Business
Name: Fiona Smiddy
Business Name: Green Outlook
Fiona Smiddy is a Chartered Accountant and the Founder of Green
Outlook www.greenoutlook.ie. At Green Outlook Fiona promotes sustainable living and
supports customers to reduce their environmental impact. We are passionate about
supporting local, sustainable and plastic free alternatives and sell a growing range of
sustainable personal care products.
Website https://www.greenoutlook.ie/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/greenoutlookireland
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greenoutlook_ie
Twitter https://twitter.com/greenoutlook_ie
Name: Erica Hargaden
Business Name: Babogue
Erica Hargaden is a Certified Child Sleep Consultant with Babogue and Mum of 3. Her own
journey with sleep deprivation on her first child is what has inspired her to follow her passion
and bring The Gift of Sleep to as many families as possible.
Website www.babogue.com
Facebook www.facebook.com/babogue
Instagram www.instagram/babogue_sleep
Twitter www.instagram/babogue_sleep
Name: Martina Williams
Business Name: Admin Aid
I am a business owner, mum, wife and a part-time student. My company is called Admin Aid
and I have been in business just over a year now. I am passionate about people and my
career pivot in 2019 was a leap of faith to follow my passion. I haven't looked back!
Website www.adminaid.ie
Facebook Admin Aid
Instagram @adminaid.ie
Twitter Admin Aid
Name: Magdalena Seymour
Business Name: Pure Oskar
Magda arrived in Ireland in 2004 for a short visit. An Irish man stole her heart and Ireland
became her home ever since. Magda founded - Pure Oskar - a natural skincare brand and
named after their son Oskar. Her motto is to live simply, sustainably, and mindfully through
self-care and by taking care of others.
Website www.pureoskar.com
Facebook @pureoskar
Instagram @pureoskar
Name: Sarah Breslin
Business Name: Good4all
My name is Sarah Breslin from Maynooth in Kildare. I have been a massage therapist for
over 20 years and a Colonic Hydrotherapist for over 8 years. My passion is to help people
feel the best they can, every day.
Website www.good4all.ie
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/good4all.ie/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/good4all_giftcard/
Name: Katie Mugan
Business Name: Nursing Mama
I am Katie Mugan and the founder of Nursingmama.ie. I’m a lactation consultant and a
Paediatric and Public Health Nurse with over 20 years’ experience working with parents and
new-borns, helping them prepare and navigate their way through those early days and
weeks.
Website https://nursingmama.ie/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/nursingmama.ie/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nursingmama.ie/?hl=en
Name: Claire Glynn
Business Name: Clever Little Handies
I'm mum to 3 fabulous kiddos. I just turned 40 earlier this month and got engaged!
I started my classes in 2019 in an effort to combat the isolation many new parents can feel
with a newborn/infant and I wanted to meet other Mums with babies the same age as my
then 7 month old.
Website www.cleverlittlehandies.ie
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CleverLittleHandies
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cleverlittlehandies/
Twitter https://twitter.com/CleverHandies
Name: Samantha Corcoran
Business Name: IMUAA
Samantha Corcoran, Makeup Artist and Founder of the very first International MakeUp
Artists Association (IMUAA).
Helping makeup artists to navigate their way through the industry by providing business
masterclasses, mentoring, and community so that they can grow in confidence and build a
successful business.
The IMUAA was successfully launched in March 2021
Website https://www.imuaa.org/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/imuaa.org
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/imuaa__/
Name: Triona Gunning
Business name: Early Years Insights
I am the founder of Early Years Insights, stay at home mother to two children and a former
childcare practitioner. I use my early years expertise coupled with my parenting experience
to support and empower parents of young children through online workshops dealing with
topics such as play and resilience.
Website www.earlyyearsinsights.ie
Facebook Early Years Insights
Instagram @triona_earlyyearsinsights
Name: Ciara Dunne
Business: Ceola Academy of Music
My name is Ciara Dunne and I am the Director and Founder of Ceola Academy of Music.
Originally from Dublin but moved to Kildare in 2013. I live in Naas with my partner and our 5
children. My passion is music and hope to share my love of music in Kildare.
Website www.ceola.ie
Facebook Ceola Academy of Music
Instagram @ceola.ie
Name: Michelle Lawlor
Business Name: The Nude Wine Co
Michelle Lawlor has 20 years experience in the wine industry and has worked in 3
continents. Her passion for making wine fun and understandable has led to her company,
The Nude Wine Co, becoming a market leader in the online wine sector. If she could be any
grape, she'd be Chardonnay.
Website www.thenudewineco.ie
Facebook thenudewineco
Instagram nudewineco
Name: Sally Ann Kelly
Business Name: Sprout Studios
My name is Sally-Ann Kelly. I am 23 years old. I live in Kilcock, Co.Kildare with my family. I
am a recent (2020) Graduate from NCAD where I studied for a Bachelors in Graphic Design
for 4 years. I have 4 years of experience working in the design industry and began
freelancing at 19.
Website www.sproutstudios.ie
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sproutstudios.ie/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sproutstudios.ie/
Name: Mikaela Egan
Business Name: Sprout Studios
My name is Mikaela Egan. I am 24 years old and I live in Rathcoffey Co. Kildare. I graduated
from TUD Blanchardstown with a Bachelor Degree in Creative Digital Media. I am an
enthusiastic and energetic creator with a passion for helping people to build a brand they
love.
Website www.sproutstudios.ie
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sproutstudios.ie/
Instagram @sproutstudios.ie
Twitter N/A
Name: Sharon Kearns
Business Name: Your Style Your Story
As a Chartered Accountant, over the past 20 years, Sharyn has provided strategic and
financial consulting to businesses across Ireland, Europe, Africa and the US.
In 2019 entered the world of online retail in ladies fashion after founding Your Style Your
Story.
Today Sharyn is focused on helping professional women to grow in confidence.
Website www.YourStyleYourStory.com
Facebook www.facebook.com/yourstyleyourstoryonline
Instagram www.instagram.com/yourstyleyourstory
Name: Karyn Flood
Business Name: Time Flood Flooring & Furniture Ltd
I started a summer job with my Dad who ran his own Furniture Business and that was over 20
years ago! I fell in love with all aspects of Sales & especially Interior Design receiving a
Diploma. I am now Director and Owner of Tim Flood Flooring & Furniture Ltd.
Website www.timfloodflooring.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/athy.furniture
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/timfloodflooringfurniture/
Name: Maureen McCowen
Business Name: Soft Skill Success
Maureen McCowen is a communication and presentation skills specialist who unlocks
speaking confidence.
With extensive experience teaching, training and connecting, Maureen knows the
importance of self-confidence in communicating your message clearly, effectively and
professionally.
Maureen lives in Naas with her husband, Paul and very energetic dog, Millie. She has two
adult sons.
Website https://www.softskillsuccess.ie/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/softskillsuccess
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/maureen_softskillsuccess/
Twitter https://twitter.com/MaureenMcCowen
Name: Louise Rawlins Traynor
Business Name: ADV Gear Ltd
Louise Rawlins Traynor is the MD of ADV GEAR Limited, an outdoor adventure-wear retailer
specializing in motorcycle, cycling, hiking and casual wear. Louise is also the Exec Producer
of RAW World Productions, who produced the IFTA award-nominated The Celtic Ride;
docuseries, now being licensed by FOX.
Website https://www.advgear.ie/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KLIMatADVGear
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/klimatadvgear/
Twitter https://twitter.com/LouLouRawlins
Solo Businesswoman
Name: Niamh Mullins
Business Name: Empowered Health Solutions
Niamh Mullins is the founder and owner of Empowered Health Solutions, a natural solutions
wellness company. Niamh is a Certified Aromatherapist and Reflexologist, Corporate
Wellness Advisor and dōTERRA Business Leader. She is passionate about empowering
others to take back control of their health naturally by incorporating aromatherapy and
mindful living practices into everyday life.
Website www.empoweredhs.ie
Facebook Empowered Health Solutions
Instagram @niamhempoweredhs
Name: Gail Doyle
Business Name: Gails Rails
Gails Rails, Personal Stylist, Seamstress and Digital Influencer...
Taking the stress out of Fashion and simplifying it for the busy women of today. Helping
them be a better version of themselves!
Website www.gailsrails.ie
Facebook www.facebook.com/gailsrails
Instagram www.instagram.com/gailsrails
Twitter @gailsrails
Name: Susannah Morrissey
Business Name: OM Wellness
Susannah Morrissey is a Health and Wellbeing professional who specialises in mindfulness
coaching for Corporates and individuals.
She is deeply passionate about supporting staff mental resilience and helps develop better
human skills to cope better with challenges effectively.
She believes that once people can manage their minds better they can then mind their
businesses better
Website omwellness.ie
Facebook Om Wellness
Instagram susannahmor04
Empoyee Shining Star
Name: Suzanne Ryan
Company Name: ISS Facility Services
I am a qualified accountant with 15 years’ accounting and management experience in
various companies. In my current role as Financial Controller for ISS Facility Services I lead
the financial reporting team of eight people. I am passionate about teamwork, expertise,
efficiency, continuous improvement and personal development. Like ISS, I believe that
“people make places”.
Website https://www.ie.issworld.com/
Name: Catherine Bunn
Company Name: Fusion Digital
Sales & Marketing Manager at Fusion Digital. Having extensive experience working in the
hospitality industry for the past 16 years. Catherine is extremely competitive with herself and
loves meeting with clients and exceeding their expectations. She takes a personal interest in
delivering results for Fusion Digital & our clients.
Website www.fusiondigital.ie
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FusionIRL/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fusionirl/
Name: Tina Priestley
Company Name: Jack and Jill Foundation
Living in Naas, Co. Kildare I'm a busy Mum with three grown up children, working full-time
outside the home. Originally from Dublin I've been married to my husband Derek for almost
24 happy years. My background is in PR/Advertising and following a career break I now am
part of the team at Jack & Jill.
Website www.jackandjill.ie
Facebook jackandjillfoundation
Instagram jackandjillcf
Twitter JackandJillCF
STEM
Name: Gina Fanning
Business Name: CompliNet
Support firms with their day-to-day compliance risk and governance requirements, advising
on regulatory matters, AML/CFT, GDPR, compliance frameworks and training, FinTech
compliance challenges and regulatory change programmes, and training.
MSc in Management/ Compliance from (UCD) Certified Financial Crime Prevention
Practitioner (CFCPP)
Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO)
Cert FinTech Regulatory Compliance (PATFintech)
HR Development Dip (NCIRL)
Website CompliNet.ie
Name: Claire Brett
Business Name: Junior Einsteins
Claire Brett has a B.Sc in Sport Science & Health DCU & is the proud owner of Junior
Einsteins Science Club Kildare. Claire has a strong interest in health, sports & nutrition and
is passionate about STEM ed. Claire has lab experience in School of Health & Human
Performance & has Kickstart Coach Qualifications.
Website www.junioreinsteinsscienceclub.com
Facebook @junioreinsteinskildare
Instagram Junior Einsteins Kildare
Twitter @einsteinkildare
Name: Alysha Hutchinson
Business Name: 4Most
I am an Associate Director with 4most specialising in risk analytics consultancy for leading
financial institutes in Ireland and internationally. I am passionate about developing a thriving
analytics risk community of practitioners, supporting businesses in Ireland to achieve their
goals and data literacy across the wider community.
Website N/A, www.mahi.ie
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mahi.ireland, https://www.facebook.com/hutchina/
Established Business
Name: Joann Mahon
Business Name: Millies.ie
I am the proud owner of Millies.ie the past 14 years. I am delighted to own a female lead
beauty business that empowers women to look and feel their very best, we believe
education and knowledge is the most important element in dealing with any of your your
beauty concerns.
Website www.millies.ie
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/millies.ie
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/millies.ie/
Name: Krystle Foley
Business Name: Fusion Digital
Krystle is Founder & Managing Director for Fusion Digital based in Naas which was
established in 2016 & is responsible for managing all aspects of the company from activities
which include Finance, Sales, HR, Digital Marketing, Development, and Design & has
worked in industry for 15 years across multiple sectors.
Website https://fusiondigital.ie/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FusionIRL
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fusionirl/
Twitter https://twitter.com/Fusionirl
Name: Nichola Kennedy
Business Name: Kilcullen Optician
My name is Nichola Kennedy. I am an optometrist and styling optician. My role is to help you
feel confident, comfortable and composed with my eyecare and eyewear styling
consultations.
Website www.kilcullenoptician.com
Facebook www.facebook.com/kilcullenoptician
Instagram @nkoptometrist
Twitter @kennedy_nichola
Name: Finnella Naughton
Business Name: DMAC Services
Finnella Naughton married with 3 children living in Sallins since 2001.
Dmac Services is a bespoke fulfilment service in Naas providing bespoke packaging and
dispatch service to SMEs and for those who prefer to pack their own orders we can supply
the mailing label.
Website www.dmacservices.com
Facebook @Dmacservices
Instagram @dmacservices
Creative
Name: Patricia Larkin
Business Name: Bisous
I live in Clane with my three children and my husband. A housewife who recently set up a
small business creating personalised handmade gifts and so am now a business women,
housewife and mother! Before staying at home to bring up my children I worked in
Architectural and Graphic Design Industries.
Facebook Bisous - Kisses from the Heart
Instagram Bisous19
Name: Tracey Dennis
Business Name: Hollywood Flowers and Gift Shop
Hello my name is Tracey, I own Hollywood Flowers and Gift shop where I'm a professional
qualified Florist and Interior Landscaper, specialising in wedding design, funeral tribute
creations and handtied bouquets of simply fabulous flowers.
I love having nature around me and using it on a daily basis is a real treat for me.
Website Www.hollywoodflowers.ie
Facebook Hollywood Flower Studio Tracey Dennis
Instagram @hollywoodflowersandgifts
Twitter @Tracey59802741
Name: Emma Jane Leeson
Business Name: Johnny Magory Books
Emma-Jane is the author and publisher/owner of the Johnny Magory book series and online
courses. Her business enables her to blend her creativity and corporate background to
pursue her passion for imagination and the great outdoors.
Website www.JohnnyMagory.com
Facebook www.Facebook.com/JohnnyMagoryBooks/
Instagram www.Instagram.com/JohnnyMagoryWorld
Twitter www.Twitter.com/Johnny_Magory
Name: Stephanie McCarthy
Business Name: Artful Green
Stephanie McCarthy, Founder of Artful Green, inspiring creativity and enabling connections
through online workshops and DIY kits, using nature's finest as her medium. With a
Background in Fine Art and Horticulture, she is found creating in her Potting Shed in the
back garden or enjoying the outside life with her two boys, Husband and dog.
Website https://www.artfulgreen.ie/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/artfulgreen.ie
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/artfulgreen.ie/
Power within
Name: Anita Meenehan
A Community focused Retail Pharmacy Manager that overseas the daily operations of the
pharmacy. Extremely Customer focused. I provide advanced knowledge in purchasing stock,
connecting with multiple organisations, business developing and direct pharmacy operations.
Compassionate and loyal, team focused, dedicated to deliver results that corresponds to the
companies strategic planning and policies and procedures.
Facebook Anita Meenehan and Managans Pharmacy Newbridge
Instagram Anita Meenehan and Mangans Pharmacy Newbridge
Erica Hargaden
Martina Williams
Magdalena Seymour
Sarah Breslin
Katie Mugan
Samantha Corcoran
Ciara Dunne
Mikaela Egan
Sharon Kearns
Karyn Flood
Maureen McCowen
Louise Rawlins Traynor
Claire Brett
Suzanne Ryan
Tina Priestley
Patricia Larkin
Tracey Dennis
Emma Jane Leeson
Niamh Mullins
Gail Doyle
Joann Mahon
Krystle Foley
Nichola Kennedy
Finnella Naughton
