Kildare Gardaí investigating after camper van damaged outside house

Four cars impounded following Garda checkpoint in Rathangan

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A camper van was damaged in the Maynooth area last week. 

Gardaí said the vehicle's lock was damaged and removed at Fitzgerald Close between June 18 and 19.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle which occurred in Fitzgerald Close, Maynooth, Co Kildare sometime between the 18th June 2021 and 19th June 2021.  

"No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie