BREAKING: Newbridge man charged in connection with alleged €494,000 drugs haul near town

A man has been charged in connection with a Newbridge drugs haul said to be worth €494,000, at Naas District Court today.

Mark Harris, 25, whose address was given as Clongorey, Newbridge, faces three counts of alleged possession of the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply at Clongorey yesterday (June 23).

Det Gda Seamus Doyle told of arresting the defendant at Newbridge garda station and charging him at 11.30PM yesterday.

He said the defendant remained silent when charged.

Read more County Kildare news

He told the court of going to Clongorey with a search warrant and discovering €220,000 worth of cannabis herb, €214,000 worth of cannabis resin and €60,000 worth of cocaine.

He also alleged he found cash to the value of €22,450.

Gda Doyle said the drugs were found in a temporary dwelling - a mobile home.

He added that the substances would be sent to Forensic Science Ireland today for analysis.

Referring to the money, Det Gda Doyle said it was more a case of the defendant “minding it than owning it.”

The case was adjourned December 9 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on the application of Sgt Brian Jacob, who said the reason for the lengthy adjournment was because FSI is working on a week on week off basis as a result of Covid-19.

Defending solicitor Matt Byrne said he will expect that directions will be available on that date.

Gda Doyle said he had no objection to bail, which was fixed €5,000 in cash and the defendant’s bond of €5,000.

The defendant has to sign on daily at Newbridge garda station, observe a curfew between 9pm and 8am and reside in Clongorey.