Kildare gardaí pursued motorist for 14 kilometres

Kildare gardaí pursued motorist for 14 kilometres

Kildare Now Reporter

editor@kildarepost.com

Gardaí pursued a motorist for 14 kilometres, it was claimed at Naas District Court on June 23.

Franklin Olukoya, 20, whose address was given as 20 Castlegate Hall, Adamstown, Lucan, faces five allegations of dangerous driving -  at Lewistown, Newbridge; the M7, Monread North, Naas; the N7 at Blackchurch; Osberstown, Naas and Ballymany, Newbridge, on June 13, 2020

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant was followed for a lengthy period, over 14 kilometres. He claimed that when stopped the defendant gave a false name.

There was no appearance by the defendant in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

