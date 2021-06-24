Dozens of homes and a creche being planned in €20m project in Kildare town

Market Square, Kildare Town

Senan Hogan

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a development of 87 new homes and a creche.

The project by Kilmeague-based developers Thoval Properties is for the Whitesland East area of Kildare town between the Bishopsland residential area and the railway line. 

Being proposed for the 3.6 hectare site is 47 number three-bed semi-detached 2-storey houses and 12 two-bed mid-terrace 2-storey houses.

The designs also include 21 number three-bed end of terrace 2-storey houses.

A 228 square metre single storey creche is also in the plans. 

The estimated total construction value of the project is nearly €20m, according to Construction Information Services.

