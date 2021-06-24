Kildare spirituality centre holding summer pilgrimages

Kildare spirituality centre holding summer pilgrimage

Solas Bhríde

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The Solas Bhríde spirituality centre in Kildare town is holding summer pilgrimages on July 10 and July 17.

Participants are encouraged to enjoy "a morning of peace, reflection and healing".

A spokesperson said: "As we slowly emerge from the isolation and grief of the past 18 months, pilgrimage is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with the natural world and sense the underlying unity of all creation.

"While undertaking our pilgrim journey the beauty of nature can help us realise healing and peace."

The pilgrimages will be held in strict compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Numbers are strictly limited to 25 and booking is essential through www.solasbhride.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie