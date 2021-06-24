Kildare spirituality centre holding summer pilgrimages

Solas Bhríde
The Solas Bhríde spirituality centre in Kildare town is holding summer pilgrimages on July 10 and July 17.
Participants are encouraged to enjoy "a morning of peace, reflection and healing".
A spokesperson said: "As we slowly emerge from the isolation and grief of the past 18 months, pilgrimage is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with the natural world and sense the underlying unity of all creation.
"While undertaking our pilgrim journey the beauty of nature can help us realise healing and peace."
The pilgrimages will be held in strict compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
Numbers are strictly limited to 25 and booking is essential through www.solasbhride.ie
