Plans lodged for new car sales showrooms in Kilcullen

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Bella Enterprises Limited for new car showrooms in Kilcullen.
The designs for the site in Brownstown include an entrance lobby, a display area, offices and ancillary accommodation.
Also in the plans are workshops, offices and store rooms for parts.
Planning documents also refer to new totem signs and general signage.
The two-storey development will cover an area of 2,000 square metres.
