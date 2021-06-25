Local opposition group fundraising to pay for legal action to block quarry

A local action group are fundraising to pay for legal action to block a controversial quarry near Kilcullen which was approved by An Bord Pleanála despite strong local opposition.

More than 200 objections were lodged against the plans by Kilsaran Concrete for the development at Racefield, Ballyshannon which was also rejected by Kildare County Council.

On June 10, an Bord Pleanála granted approval even though its own inspector recommended that it be refused.

Objections to the quarry had come from the Aga Khan, jockey Ruby Walsh, along with horse breeders led by the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (ITBA).

Ballyshannon National School also had serious concerns about the level of HGV traffic on local roads.

A spokesperson said: “We have not gone away and are continuing to fight this inappropriate development on behalf of our community, but we need financial support to take our case further.

“We have a matter of weeks to apply for a Judicial Review of this appalling decision and we are under no illusions, this has always been a David versus Goliath struggle, we need all the help we can get."

Opposition campaigns claimed that the development will create dust and noise six days a week and bring at least 72 additional HGV truck journeys to local roads every day.

Kilsaran Concrete said the development will deliver a continuity of supply of aggregate materials to meet the ongoing demands of the construction industry and secondly in response to the need to invest in public infrastructure set out in the National Development Plan.

The Meath-based company stated that the proposals will not have a negative impact on the nearby residents and therefore will not have an impact on the equine industry.

Fine Gael Kildare South TD and Minister of State, Martin Heydon said that local residents were shocked and disappointed at the deicision by An Bord Pleanala.

Mr Heydon said: “Local residents have expressed their concerns to me in relation to the impact that such a development would have on the local road network system as well as the local environment. They’re finding it very difficult to understand how this decision to extract approximately 3 million tonnes of sand and gravel will not have an impact on the locality with Ballyshannon School only 1.5km away from the proposed quarry development.”

The Action Group has asked people to donate to a GoFundMe page: https://ie. gofundme.com/f/ballyshannon- says-no

or a Credit Union account IBAN: IE67KIRI99217910372756