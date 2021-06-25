Gardaí issue advice to help protect farm machinery and tools

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí have issued simple but effective advice to prevent theft of farm machinery and tools:

1. Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse.

Photograph machinery and tools, keep a detailed record of make, serial number and colour.

Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations.

For firearms storage use a secure firearms cabinet, secured to a solid wall.

2. Restrict access to your farmyard, install gates and fix them to sturdy concrete or metal posts.
Keep them locked and consider appropriate signage such as “private property”.

3. Consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house.
Install good lighting to illuminate areas viewed from the home or covered by CCTV.

4. Consider joining a Community Alert scheme or starting your own.

Report suspicious activity to local Gardaí immediately. For further information on farmyard security visit our Crime Prevention page under www.garda.ie

