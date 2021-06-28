Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 28

The death has occurred of Teresa Craven (née Hanniffy)

Haggard, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jack, sons Colm and Alan, and daughter Amelda. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Teresa Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Tuesday in the Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. People can line the route from the house to church via The Sweep, Carbury, Ballyshannon and Kilkeaskin to the church with social distancing. You can take part in Teresa's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish live webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time. As per government restrictions House Private. Donations to St Brigid's Palliative Care if desired.

The death has occurred of Sheila (Julia) Farrelly

J.K.L. St, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully in the care of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Terry and Fr. Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Gladys, brother-in-law Fred, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews Patrick and Terry, niece Fiona, relatives and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) Hennessy

Coolree, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Enfield, Meath



Margaret (Peggie) Hennessy peacefully in London, formerly of Coolree, Enfield, Co. Kildare. June 6th 2021. Deeply regretted by her family Pauline, Breda, Sheila and Fred, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peggie Rest in Peace

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, 50 people may be in attendance.

A memorial Mass for Peggie will Take place on Thursday July 1st at 11 am in the Church of The Holy Family, Kilshanroe, followed by burial of her ashes in the adjoining Cemetery. For those that would have liked to attend, but due to regulations cannot, you may view Peggie’s Funeral Mass at https://www.carburyparish.ie/church/kilshanroe/ or leave a message in the condolences section.

The death has occurred of Breffni O'Sullivan

Westgate Road, Bishopstown, Cork / Athy, Kildare



O’SULLIVAN (Cork & Athy, Co. Kildare)_ on June 26th, 2021 peacefully, at home, in the presence of his loving family, BREFFNI, Westgate Road, Bishopstown (late Frank V. Murphy Ltd., Osborne, King and Megran Ltd., and former manager of Irish Permanent, Wilton). Beloved husband and best friend of Eileen (née Mannion), loving father of Tanya, Karen & Ronan and brother of Denis, Martin and the late Helen & Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, grandchildren Kate, Rory, Alex, Eoin, & Rua, brothers, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Shane & Declan, daughter-in-law Orfhlaith, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends.

The death has occurred of Ciarán MacDermott

Leixlip, Kildare



MacDermott, Ciarán (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) June 25th., 2021 suddenly at home. Beloved husband of Marian and the late Vivienne. Dear father of Andrew and Michael; sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren Sonas and Faela, family Fiona, Joseph, Alison, Ian, Cribba, Edine, Elijah, Elliot, siblings, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Ciarán’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Breffni’s family the funeral will take place privately. Condolences may be added below or at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to Marymount.

Breffni’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Tuesday at 10:00am at https://www.churchservices.tv/holyspiritcork

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Dooley

Cullane North, Ballylanders, Limerick / Kildare



Dan formerly of Knocklong, Co. Limerick and Naas/Athy, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at home, June 26th, 2021, Dan, beloved partner of Mary. Predeceased by his wife Mary Ryan Dooley. Sadly missed by his sons, James and Patrick and his daughters, Alice and Marie, sisters Ettie and Rosalieve, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 28th, at 11:30am in St Joseph's Church, Knocklong. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Live stream linkwww.churchcamlive.ie/knocklong

Deep are the memories,

Precious they stay,

No passing of time,

Can take them away

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

In line with the Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page or send on condolences in traditional manner. Family flowers only please.