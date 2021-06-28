Job in Kildare: No pay but you get "free house"

The successful applicant will be living in the Verger's House in Kildare town
A job is offering no salary - but you get free use of a house in the centre of a town.
The historic St Brigid's Cathedral in Kildare town is looking for a Caretaker/Verger.
The successful applicant will receive the free use of a house outside the gates of the Cathedral, located on Market Square.
The duties include preparing the Cathedral for services, cleaning, keeping the grounds and opening the Cathedral to the public.
A notice about the job states that the position may suit a couple.
Anybody who is interested is asked to contact the Secretary of the Select Vestry, Margaret Dunne at the email address: mandkdunne@gmail.com.
