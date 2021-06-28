Garda appeal for man (32) missing since weekend

Ian Lynch / An Garda Siochána
Gardaí are renewing their appeal in seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year old Ian Lynch who is missing from his home in Woodpark, Castleconnell, Limerick since Friday evening last.
Ian is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of medium build with brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured polo shirt and a hi-viz sleeveless jacket and pink crocs.
Gardaí received a report of a sighting of Ian in Galway city on Saturday evening 26th June, 2021.
Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Ian is asked to contact Castleconnell Garda station on 061 337 105, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
