Kildare TD warns that people crossing rail tracks is "accident waiting to happen"

A Kildare North TD has warned of the danger of people crossing the railway tracks in Leixlip.

Sinn Féin politician Réada Cronin said she is writing to Irish Rail to alert them incidents at Confey station.

She explained: “It has been brought to my attention that there is a big increase in the number of people crossing the rail tracks at Leixlip Confey, some with children by the hand, others appearing from behind parked trains. ”

“I will be asking Irish Rail to examine the station and put in place appropriate guard rails, monitoring and other deterrents.

"Sadly, people lost their lives in an accident years ago, but we have a new generation now, who might be unaware of the loss and the danger.

"It is important they are reminded.”

The TD said the public owes a duty of care to train drivers and passengers, whose health and safety must be protected.

She added: "Crossing the tracks like this, is an accident waiting to happen."