Kildare TD warns that people crossing rail tracks is "accident waiting to happen"

train tracks

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A Kildare North TD has warned of the danger of people crossing the railway tracks in Leixlip. 

Sinn Féin politician Réada Cronin said she is writing to Irish Rail to alert them incidents at Confey station.

She explained: “It has been brought to my attention that there is a big increase in the number of people crossing the rail tracks at Leixlip Confey, some with children by the hand, others appearing from behind parked trains. ”

“I will be asking Irish Rail to examine the station and put in place appropriate guard rails, monitoring and other deterrents.

"Sadly, people lost their lives in an accident years ago, but we have a new generation now, who might be unaware of the loss and the danger. 

"It is important they are reminded.”

The TD said the public owes a duty of care to train drivers and passengers, whose health and safety must be protected.

She added: "Crossing the tracks like this, is an accident waiting to happen."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie