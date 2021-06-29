Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 29

The death has occurred of Orla Claffey

New Ross, Wexford / Leixlip, Kildare



Claffey, Orla, Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and New Ross, Co. Wexford, June 26th 2021, suddenly at home. Sadly missed by her loving parents Noel and Marie, sisters Tracey and Julie, brother Ciaran. sister-in-law Maura, brother-in-law Sean, niece Eve, nephews Conor, Rian and Nathan, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Orla. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Orla's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Orla's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her parents residence in Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip on Thursday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Sheila (Julia) Farrelly

J.K.L. St, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully in the care of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Terry and Fr. Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Gladys, brother-in-law Fred, sister-in-law Geraldine, nephews Patrick and Terry, niece Fiona, relatives and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in Kilshanroe Cemetery. You can take part in Sheila's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so using the 'condolences' section below. Sheila's family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice The Curragh. House private please.

The death has occurred of Timothy Charles (Timmy) Kilty

Castlefen & St. Brigid's Terrace, Sallins, Kildare



Kilty, Timothy Charles (Timmy), Castlefen and late of St. Brigid's Terrace, Sallins, Co. Kildare, June 27th 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, friends and dogs. Beloved son of the late Charles and stepson of the late Patsy. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, sisters Valerie, Bernie and Mary, brothers Andrew, Patrick and Dermot, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Timmy (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Timmy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/.

Timmy's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his mother's residence in St. Brigid's Terrace, Sallins on Wednesday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Kildare Animal Foundation.

The death has occurred of Michael Swift

The Paddocks, Kilcock, Kildare



Michael Swift, The Paddocks, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, late of Milden Hall, Suffolk, peacefully June 27th 2021. Loving husband of Kathleen Swift, and adored Dad of Lisa, Cath, Maggie, Michael, Clare, Kris, Niki and Jordan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, 50 people may be in attendance. Michael’s cremation will take place this Friday, July 2nd 2021, in Newland's crematorium at 2 pm; those that would have liked to attend, but due to regulations cannot may view Michael’s Funeral Service at https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html or leave a message in the condolences section.