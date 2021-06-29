Kildare's bars, cafes and restaurants want firm date for re-opening so they can plan ahead

Kildare bars, cafes and restaurants waiting to open indoor hospitality have urged the Government to give a definite date so the sector can prepare adequately to get back to work.

The Cabinet is due to announce on Tuesday whether customers will be allowed to drink and dine inside premises on Monday, July 5, or if this will be delayed by a number of weeks.

County Kildare Chamber claimed hotels have operated indoor dining for nearly a month without outbreaks of the feared Delta variant of Covid-19.

Meanwhile Joan O’Rourke of O’Rourke’s Bar & Lounge in Newbridge said the government needs to give ample notice to businesses to order stock.

Joan said: "We can't just flick on a switch. We don't have any stock so we need get orders in a week in advance so we need to know in good time. If we don’t open we will still have to pay for what we order.”

She added: “It’s difficult to get back to work because it’s a changed environment now with social distancing rules.

“We need extra staff too just to enforce the guidelines.

“But we are looking forward to serving our customers again. We live in Newbridge and we meet them all the time and they say they can’t wait to come back.”

Joan added that the lack of clarity is equally difficult for cafes and restaurants who need to order in perishable stock like sandwiches and baked goods.

CEO of County Kildare Chamber Allan Shine said Ireland is an outlier in Europe as it is the only country not offering full hospitality indoors.

Mr Shine added: “Delaying the reopening of the hospitality industry won’t make any difference to this current variant.

“Hotels have been open since the second of June and there have been no outbreaks of the Delta variant attributed to the reopening.

“We need immediate supports for businesses that are delayed once again in reopening.

“We are extremely successful with the vaccine rollout but are to conservative with the full reopening of the economy. Businesses in the hospitality sector should all be treated the same.

No different

“Dining indoors in a restaurant be it in a hotel or on a main street of a town should be no different.”

Mr Shine also said that the vaccination programme is stopping the population from contracting Covid-19 and ending up in hospital.

He explained: “Delays in reopening of the economy used to be based on hospitalisations and numbers in ICU.

“Now, the goalposts have shifted. Businesses are finding it very hard to have confidence in a Government which continues to give out mixed messaging.”

Businessman Brian Flanagan of the Silken Thomas in Kildare town says the government should state clearly when the reopening of indoor hospitality will start.

It is likely that the scheduled reopening on Monday next, July 5 will be pushed out for another two weeks.

Mr Flanagan said businesses need certainty so that they can plan ahead.

The Flanagan family has a long association with the licenced trade in County Kildare and employs about 100 people in Kildare town and at Lock 13 in Sallins.

Unlike many other premises with no capacity to conduct trade outdoors, Mr Flanagan has been able to concentrate on business generated by the 27 bedrooms in Kildare town.

Because those availing of accommodation have permission to dine indoors, this had produced some revenue.

He explained: “We are also a little different to some businesses which are landlocked, we have the ability to provide outdoor dining.”

Mr Flanagan added: “It has been particularly for those businesses who can’t do this and they need certainty about when they can reopen for financial, organisational and even mental health reasons.”

He said it is not looking like everybody won’t re-open until July 19 — not that in itself provides any certainty.

Indications only

“We have learned over the past year that some of these dates are indicative only so a lot of people need to know that reopening will take place on July 19.”

Like many in the food and drink industry the stop-start nature of business has been very frustrating.

Mr Flanagan added: “We were allowed to reopen in June of last year and then it was decided to impose a lockdown in August in Kildare, Offaly and Laois; this is a time of year when we would hope to do a lot of business.

“While the rest of the country was open businesses here had to shut.”

Nevertheless, he was able to retain a core of staff to support the limited business that was being transacted which included takeouts.

He continued: “We kept a core team together and brought in some more as needed.

“However some of the best staff members we had have left the sector altogether and are now working in other industries because the pandemic unemployment payment was not enough to support them; but hopefully they will return in the future.”

Mr Flanagan added: “Being open even in a limited capacity allowed us to keep the lights on, the engine running and the building operational.

Expensive to cease

“This was important because it can be expensive to have to cease completely for a long period and restart.

“It is difficult for those who had to shut down for much longer periods and it is also difficult for them to take on staff without a definite reopening date,” he concluded.