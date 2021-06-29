Allenwood playground delay

Facility

Allenwood playground delay

Allenwood

The provision of playground in Allenwood has been stalled.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has expressed disappointment saying It’s a pity to see that work on the tendering process for a playground has been delayed, pending the appointment of a replacement staff member. 

“This is unfortunate, but I am confident that the Kildare County Council will work to rectify this as soon as is possible,” Sen O’Loughlin added.

“The council has committed to recommencing tendering for the playground as soon as is practicable. The objective is to have a tender ready by the end of the year and for construction to take place in 2022.”

She added that many of the residents in the area have been looking for a playground for some time.

