TRAFFIC: Long delays on M7 after collision near Naas

TRAFFIC: Long delays on M7 after collision near Naas

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

UPDATE: The obstruction was later completely cleared and traffic began to flow again. 

Traffic is heavy on the M7 eastbound near Naas after an earlier collision.

The incident happened near the M9 merge point between Junction 12 (Newbridge) and Junction 10 (Naas South).

The eastbound lanes were completely blocked at one stage. 

Emergency services including Naas gardaí and Kildare Fire Service attended the scene.

The affected vehicles were later moved to the Hard Shoulder and recovery was awaited. 

AA Roadwatch had advised motorists to take an alternative route to the M7 because traffic remained heavy on approach.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie