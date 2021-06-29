TRAFFIC: Long delays on M7 after collision near Naas

FILE PHOTO
Traffic is heavy on the M7 eastbound near Naas after an earlier collision.
The incident happened near the M9 merge point between Junction 12 (Newbridge) and Junction 10 (Naas South).
The eastbound lanes were completely blocked at one stage.
Emergency services including Naas gardaí and Kildare Fire Service attended the scene.
The affected vehicles were later moved to the Hard Shoulder and recovery was awaited.
AA Roadwatch had advised motorists to take an alternative route to the M7 because traffic remained heavy on approach.
