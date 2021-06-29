Green light for 91 homes and new town park in Blessington

FILE PHOTO of Blessington Lakes
Cairn Homes Plc has been granted permission for the construction of 91 houses in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses in Blessington.
The units in Blessington Demesne will include 20 4-bed and 71 3-bed homes with associated public open space.
The estimated total construction value of the project is over €20m, according to Construction Information Service.
A 2.66 hectare town park will include play areas, a wetland and meadow, a woodland and the enhancement of an existing pond and of a stream.
The designs include provision for a fitness trail and a car park with 22 spaces.
A total of 1,082.27 m Greenway is envisaged with possible future connection to Glen Ding Woods to the north.
An internal road network will connect to the Oak Drive Roundabout.
Permission was also sought for the erection of two large marketing signs measuring.
The total site spans 9.56 hectares.
