Almost 4,600 County Kildare drivers waiting for a test

There are almost 4,600 people waiting to take a driving test at the centre in Naas.

This compares with a figure of 4945 in May - described by a local councillor as a “glacial reduction.”

Cllr Angela Feeney said: “The driving test centre in Naas needs to be urgently expanded and resourced with additional testers to take more driving tests.”

She said that with the numbers still so high consideration must be given to establishing a pop-up centre in more remote areas of the county “where in parts public transport is non-existent or has been slashed due to the pandemic.”

Cllr Feeney said it’s clear from the figures that the applicants most affected are those under the age of 40.

“Over 24,000 awaiting a test between the age of 31 to 40 is a concerning figure. There are study and employment opportunities being lost from the backlog. We need to see additional testers resourced to clear the backlog as a matter of urgency.”