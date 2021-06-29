Robertstown man to run five marathons in July in memory of late mum who died on Christmas Day 2015

Robertstown resident Ciarán Burns is taking on the Irish Cancer Society’s Marathon in a Month challenge this July, in memory of his mum, Marie, who sadly died from bowel cancer on Christmas Day 2015.

Marie was diagnosed with the illness in early 2011 and battled it for 4 and a half years.

Dad-of-three Ciarán says that the Irish Cancer Society is a charity that has always meant a lot to him and although he would donate to the charity’s collection days before, this is the first fundraiser he has taken on himself.

“I got bitten by the running bug during lockdown and have decided to keep it up and put it to some good, by raising some money for other families impacted by cancer,” Ciarán says.

42 year old Ciarán has decided to push himself this July and his aim is to run the equivalent of five marathons across the month. He is hoping that some of his friends will help him out along the way and join him on some of his runs.

“There a a group of us who meet on Saturday morning’s and run together so hopefully myself Joe, Ryan and Steven will have a few more going us on these runs across the month.

Ciarán admits he had never been a runner pre- pandemic, but says that his new hobby helps him both physically and mentally.

“I was working from home and had a little bit more free time so I decided to take up running, it’s a great way to get fit and gives me fresh air and headspace. I’m doing it in memory of my Mum and also to raise awareness of the great work the Irish Cancer Society does supporting families across the country.

Ciarán has been blown away by the support he has received from his friends, family and colleagues

already and says;

“People have been so generous already, and I’ve raised over €1,900 before the challenge has begun.

"I would recommend Marathon in a Month to everyone, every penny counts, so I’m looking forward to getting started and trying to raise as much as possible for cancer patients and their families.”

To donate to Ciarán’s challenge log onto https://marathoninamonth.cancer.ie/fundraising/ciarand-

fundraising-page

This July, you can help support cancer patients and their families by taking on the Irish Cancer Society’s Marathon in a Month, which is proudly supported by Aldi.

You can walk, run or jog the distance of a marathon across the month. Do it at your own speed and in your own time. The beauty of Marathon in a Month is you can choose to clock up your kilometres on the way to work, in your local park, whatever suits you - it’s your speed, your way, your Marathon in a Month! To sign up go to cancer.ie

All funds raised through Marathon in a Month will help support vital cancer services like, the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone 1800 200 700, free transport to chemotherapy appointments, Daffodil Centres and remote counselling, to help with the psychological impact of a cancer diagnosis.