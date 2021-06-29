Car seized for worn tyres at Garda Checkpoint in Kilcullen

Cars being towed away from a Checkpoint in Kilcullen / PHOTO: Naas Roads Policing

Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a multi-agency checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority, the Health and Safety Authority and Customs yesterday.

Gardaí said several vehicles were seized for a number of issues, including being driven unaccompanied Learner drivers.

Motorists had had their vehicles impounded for no tax or insurance or for having excessively worn tyres.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint at Kilcullen on Sunday when two cars were seized after their drivers were found to be unaccompanied Learners.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to both drivers.

