Council looking for participants for Culture Night 2021

Kildare County Council has announced that Culture Night will take place on Friday 17th September 2021 from 4pm till late and is currently looking for expressions of interest to participate.



Culture Night is an annual island-wide public event that shines a light on all aspects of culture, creativity and the arts. On that night, venues and events are available to the public free of charge.



This year, the Council said it is particularly interested in participatory projects that engender ownership on the part of the audience, initiatives that broaden concepts of culture beyond the ‘High Arts’, and projects of high visibility with legacies reaching past Culture Night. We are committed to projects that Pay the Artist and projects that consider equality, inclusion, accessibility and diversity.



A spokesperson added: "We are approaching the forthcoming Culture Night with optimism, but in light of the ever-changing situation with COVID 19, we would ask participants to keep public health safety guidelines to the forefront of their minds during the planning stages and to consider the possibility of necessary last-minute reconfigurations. Although challenging, we hope this year’s Culture Night will offer the opportunity for our audiences to once again engage with in-person cultural events and to benefit from the pleasure and rewards they bring to all of us."





Culture Night Mural Project



This year, it is envisaged that Kildare’s Culture Night programme will include the commissioning of a number of mural projects in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District area. Each successful proposal will be supported with a grant of €2,000.



Culture Night Commission



Kildare Arts Service will commission a number of public facing projects, across art forms to coincide with the county’s Culture Night celebrations. Idea submissions are welcome from individuals and/or groups of artists. Commissions will range from €1,000 - €3,000.



Open Call For Expressions Of Interest



Each year thousands of groups and individuals participate in Culture Night the length and breadth of the county. If you are a Kildare-based artist, performer, organisation or community group, we are keen to hear your proposals for this nationwide celebration. Applications from new participants who are representative of all Kildare’s communities are particularly welcome.



To apply for the Culture Night Mural Project or Commission, please use the online application form - https://kildarecoco.submit. com/show/54. For all other Culture Night proposals and enquiries, please contact Culture Night Kildare Coordinator, Sheena Malone at culturenightkildare@gmail. com, or phone 045 448328



The deadline to be considered for the County Kildare Culture Night programme is Wednesday 14th July 2021, 5pm. Applicants will be notified of decisions during the week starting Tuesday, 3rd August.



Culture Night is brought to you by the Arts Council / An Comhairle Ealaíon, in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations throughout the island of Ireland.

