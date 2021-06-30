Kildare Co Council considering proposals for large campsite facility

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Plans have been lodged for a large campsite near Maynooth.
A planning application for a site in the Ladychapel area has been submitted to Kildare County Council for permission for 42 designated camping sites within the facility.
Also planned is a clubhouse building with indoor activity rooms, a shop, a coffee dock, a cleaners' store, a reception area and a staff toilet.
The designs include two toilet blocks consisting of gents and ladies toilets and family changing areas with wash up area.
Permission is also sought for 38 car parking spaces with 4 electric car charging points.
In addition, the developers have requested 20 covered cycle parking spaces.
Permission is also sought to extend the existing distributor road close to the site to create a new vehicle access road.
