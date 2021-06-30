Kildare man passes away in UK after short illness

Senan Hogan

Senan Hogan

A Co Kildare native has passed away in the UK after a short illness.

Michael Joseph Ryan was born in Castledermot and raised in Tullow, Co Carlow. 

He later emigrated to the UK where he raised his family in Handsworth near Birmingham but later moved to Bromsgrove in Worcestershire. 

A death notice in the local Bromsgrove Advertiser newspaper said: "Dad will be missed, loved and remembered always.

"May he rest in eternal peace."

Mr Ryan's funeral is due to take place on Thursday, 8th July.

Requiem Mass will take place at 12.30 pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Beoley Road West, Redditch, B98 8LT.

Burial will take place afterwards at 2pm at Tardebigge Cemetery, Church Lane, Tardebigge, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, B60 3AH.

