Kia Sportage taken after keys fished through letterbox in Kildare

A Kia Sportage vehicle was taken from outside a home in Celbridge in the early hours of Saturday.
The owner heard a noise at around 3.30am and went downstairs.
It's believed that the keys to the vehicle were extracted through the letter box and used to start the engine.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the theft of a car from the Grove, Celbridge, that occurred in the early hours of the morning on Monday 26th June.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."
