Kildare's Riverbank Arts Centre to air its first online musical production

This Saturday

Keelin Kilduff, one of the stars of the show

The Riverbank Arts Centre and The Odd Theatre Company have joined forces to present the Newbridge venue’s first online broadcast of a musical production.

This Saturday, July 3, at 8.30pm, The Odd Theatre Company will perform the award-winning musical The Last Five Years at the theatre, which will be live-streamed to viewers’ homes.

The production will feature local talent Keelin Kilduff and Daniel Ryan, who play Cathy and Jamie, respectively. The pair will be well known to Kildare audiences, most recently for their performances as the protagonists Seymour and Audrey in The Odd Theatre Company’s production of the musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors at the Riverbank Arts Centre last year.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over half a decade, The Last Five Years follows the relationship of Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a rising novelist.

Tickets are priced at €15 per device, and can be purchased by logging on to www.riverbank.ie.

