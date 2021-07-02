Kildare hair and beauty salon celebrates first year in business

A hair and beauty salon in Kildare town is celebrating its first anniversary since it first opened.

LOTUS KILDARE on Claregate Street said it's been challenging opening during the Covid-19 pandemic but said it is now firmly established and it thanked its customers and neighbouring businesses for their support.

A statement said: "We opened our doors on 1st of July 2020, mid pandemic.

"We then had to close the doors for five months and it was worrying not knowing when or even if we could open again.

"We are all so thankful to get back to work and do what we are all so passionate about.

"We used the time away wisely as well as some upskilling for staff we refurbished our downstairs space and transformed it into a nice relaxing beauty space so clients have all their hair and beauty under the one roof.

"We also started our very own hair care brand during lockdown, that can be found in the salon.

"We would like to thank the people of Kildare and all the local businesses for being so welcoming and thank our fabulous clients for the continued support and loyalty.

"One year has been hard but we are ready for many more."