Cllr Brendan Wyse is elected Cathaoirleach of Clane Maynooth Municipal District

Cllr. Brendan Wyse (FG) was elected as Cathaoirleach of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District at the AGM for the district, which was held in Áras Chill Dara on Friday 2nd July.

Cllr. Wyse was nominated by his party colleague, Cllr Tim Durkan, and the nomination was seconded by the Mayor of Kildare, Cllr. Naoise Ó Cearúil.

The first order of business for the new Cathaoirleach was to oversee the election of a Leas-Chathaoirleach.

Cllr. Wyse was joined by fellow Allenwood man, Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick, who was elected into the role following his nomination by Cllr. Paul Ward.

Cllr. Wyse thanked all of his colleagues for their support and congratulated the outgoing Cathaoirleach on a job well done in difficult times.

He added: “I am delighted and honoured to have been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District at our AGM today.

"From the hinterlands of the Bog of Allen to the thriving town of Maynooth, myself and the other councillors along with our excellent council MD team, will do our best to continue the good work of the outgoing Cathaoirleach, Cllr Paul Ward.

"My congratulations also to my good friend, and fellow Allenwood man, Cllr. Daragh Fitzpatrick, on his election as Leas-Chathaoirleach. We are looking forward to the year ahead working together.”