Shock and sadness at death of Kildare dad-of-four in tragic accident

A married dad of four children who was aged in his 40s will be laid to rest on Monday following a tragic accident on Monday.

Damien Walsh of Cromwellstown Hill, Kilteel is sadly missed by his wife Lisa and children Adam, Danny, Kadie and Ben.

Damien came from a well-known GAA family and was well known in sporting circles.

He is also being mourned by his parents Ned and Colette, his brother John, parents in law Gerry and Imelda, sisters in law Brenda and Amanda, brothers in law Stephen, Mark, Keith and Gerard.

He is also missed by nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a workplace accident in Kilteel, Co. Kildare on Monday evening, 28th June 2021.

"A man, aged in his 40s, received fatal injuries during the incident. The local coroner was notified."

Gardaí said that the Health and Safety Authority were also notified.

Tributes have been paid to Damien's family on the very sad loss.

Ardclough GAA cancelled a senior hurling fixture with Clane as a mark of respect and said:

"We are all deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Damien Walsh. Damien played here in Ardclough for a number of teams over the years, and of course was part of the Walsh family who are synonymous with GAA on and off the playing field in both Ardclough, Kildare and beyond.

"To Damien's wife and family we extend our most deepest sympathies."

Blessington FC offered its sincere condolences to the Walsh family on the passing of Damien, father of Ben who plays for its U11 Grey Team.

The Club added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time May he rest in peace."

Naas Rugby Club also expressed condolences as Damien's son Danny played underage rugby in the club.

Barry Brophy, President Naas RFC, the Members and Executive members extended their sympathies to Damien's wife Lisa, children Adam, Danny, Kadie and Ben, parents Ned and Colette and their extended family and friends.

The funeral to the St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Kilteel takes place on Monday arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The death notice said: "Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Damien, the funeral mass is for family only (50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend Damien’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page https://rip.ie/cb.php?dn=462590

"The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.