Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 5

The death has occurred of Louise Creevy (née Doherty)

Celbridge, Kildare



CREEVY (née Doherty), Louise (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) July 3rd, 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved wife of Andrew and much loved mother of Alannah and dear daughter of John JJ and the late Anne. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, father, sister Karen, brother David, mother-in-law Sandra, father-in-law Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Louise’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to www.cancertrials.ie.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jim) Downey

Closeland, Ballybrittas, Laois / Monasterevin, Kildare



Seamus, formerly a member of An Garda Síochána, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Predeceased by his father Paddy. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, daughters Emma and Hannah and his grandson Paddy. Deeply regretted by his mother Kathleen, sisters Eileen, Gráinne, brothers Declan, Pádraig and Joseph, his mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncle Fr. Joe, aunt Nellie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues.

May Seamus Rest In Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place, with up to 50 people attending in the church. Reposing at his residence on Monday afternoon from 3pm. Removal on Tuesday at 1pm to arrive to St John's Church, Killenard, for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Seamus's Requiem Mass will be live streamed https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/jimdowney

Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the precincts of the cemetery grounds. Social distancing to be observed at all times. The Downey family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding, support during this sensitive and difficult time. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online condolences facilities below. House Private on Tuesday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Finneran (née Kenny)

Ardclough, Kildare



FINNERAN (née Kenny), Phyllis (Ardclough, Co. Kildare) July 4th, 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy) and much loved mother of Samantha, Jason, Melisa, Darren, Gary and the late Tom, predeceased by her brothers Gerry and Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sisters Patsy, Brigid, Cissy, Ellen and Tess, brothers Bob and Thomas, grandchildren Thomas, Rebecca, Thomas, Oliver, Lara, Aarron, Grace, Emma, Christian, Luke, Sofia and Oscar, sons-in-law Sean and Simon, daughters-in-law Melisa and Aisling, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, the community and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings, but may be viewed online on Wednesday July 7th at 11am by following this LINK (to be updated on Monday July 5th).

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Phyllis’ Funeral Cortège is expected to leave her home on Wednesday morning (July 7th) at 10:30am and will then proceed to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Noel Gannon

Prosperous, Kildare



Gannon, Noel, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, July 4th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Margaret, deeply regretted by his loving sons Edward, Dermot and Colin, daughters Brigid, Brenda and Michelle, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson, brothers Ger and Andy, sisters Ita, Eileen and Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Noel (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Noel's funeral can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam Noel's funeral cortége will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday morning at approx. 10.40am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Nancy HENRY (née Moore)

Sarto Park, Kildare / Ballickmoyler, Laois



Formerly of Ballinakill, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois.

Sadly missed by her loving husband David, son Damien, daughter Aishling, sisters Claire, Peggy and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Vincent and Frank, daughter-in-law Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Nancy Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Tuesay morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam

or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Nancy will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Brian BRAMHALL

Naas, Kildare



Bramhall (Naas and formerly of Washington, Co. Durham, UK) – July 1, 2021, (peacefully), after a short illness, at the Beacon Hospital, Brian, beloved husband of Joan and adored Dad of Catherine and Rachael. Pre-deceased by his nephew Peter; Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Sandra and Christine, sons-in-law Derek and Mick, brother-in-law Eamonn, sister-in-law Nuala, grandchildren Grace, Conor, Darragh, Lauren and Zoe, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas on Monday arriving for 12 noon Mass followed by cremation immediately afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to pay their respects may do so by lining the route while observing social distancing guidelines at approximately 11.30am as Brian’s funeral cortège passes his residence en route to the Church. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”