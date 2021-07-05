LATEST: Driver arrested for drink-driving in Prosperous this morning

Too early to congratulate decrease in drink driving in Laois says Garda Chief

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Early today, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint in Prosperous.

One driver was arrested after failing roadside breath test.

The motorist was taken to a garda station and also failed subsequent breath test.

Court proceedings have now commenced.

Gardaí warned motorists to never ever drink and drive.

Meanwhile a van was stopped at a checkpoint on the Sallins Road in Naas.

A check using the Mobility App revealed that van was not taxed for two Years.

The van was impounded and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. 

Meanwhile a car was detected travelling at speed of 132 km/h in a 100 zone.

A check using a Tintman measuring device revealed that the windscreen, front passenger and driver windows had only 11% Light Transmission compared to the legal minimum requirement of 65%.

Two Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued totaling €160 and three Penalty Points will be applied to the licence. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie