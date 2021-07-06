Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 6

The death has occurred of Michelle Barrett

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the I.C.U staff of Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving children Nathan, Ashleigh and Anthony, her partner Enda, parents Tony and Caroline, sisters Tracy (and her partner Jack) and Nikki, brothers Mark and Ryan, godson Cillian, grandad Joe, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michelle rest in peace.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, on Tuesday, 6th of July, at 10am in Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge, with burial afterwards at St. Conleth’s cemetery, Newbridge. Michelle’s funeral will be live-streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Flanagan (née Dunne)

Bohernabreena, Dublin / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Flanagan (née Dunne) Margaret (Peggy) (Kiltipper Woods Care Centre and formerly of Ballymore Eustace) 27th June 2021 peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Peter and loving Mum to Seámus and Oisín. Margaret will be sadly missed by her family, sisters Aileen and Monica, her grandchildren Ronga and Arwen, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday (9th July) at 11am via the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-ballymore-eustace

All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of Bridie Corcoran (née O' Connor)

Piercetown, Kilcock, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare / Cahirciveen, Kerry



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Bridie, loving wife of the late Paddy, mother of the late Dennis and Teresa, sister of the late John, Mary and Nellie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Patrick and John, daughters Mary and Breda, grandchildren Sarah, Hannah, Jade, Leah, Johnny, Anna, Olivia, Patrick, Darragh, Seán and Conor, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Louise, sons-in-law Eamonn and Alan, sister Noreen & brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by the extended O’Connor and Corcoran families, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral (50 mourners) will take place on Wednesday with Mass at 11 o’clock in The Little Chapel, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph’s cemetery. Bridie's funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/meathfuneralslive/live

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the Corcoran family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Bridie's funeral cortege will leave her home at 10:30am on Wednesday morning en route to the church, friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

The death has occurred of Ellen Healy (née O'Neill)

Oldtown Gardens, Naas, Kildare



HEALY Ellen (née O'Neill) Oldtown, Naas, Co. Kildare - 4th July 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Ellen, beloved wife of the late Edward, and loving mother of the late John, Albert, Patrick, Ellen and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving children Margaret, Edward, Caroline, Jacqueline, Christina, Eileen, Robert, Maureen, Brendan, Monica and Joseph, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May Ellen Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors from her residence on Thursday to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David's for 12 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Those who would have like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.

The death has occurred of Eileen REDDY (née Keane)

Hartwell Green, Kill, Kildare



Formerly of Swindon, Wiltshire, England. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, after a long illness bravely fought. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughter Katie, son Michael, father Michael, sister Marie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Eileen Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place - the day and time will follow shortly - with a Funeral Mass in The Church of St, Brigid, Kill. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie/. A Cremation Service will take place in Newland's Cross Crematorium with web-streaming from there on the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium. Family flowers only please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.





