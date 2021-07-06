Number of vaccinations administered at Punchestown reaches 50,000 milestone

Vaccinations administered at Punchestown reaches 50,000 milestone

Punchestown Vaccination Centre

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A significant milestone was reached at the Punchestown Vaccination Centre last week when the number of vaccinations administered since opening on April 28 reached 50,000.

A local HSE spokesperson said on June 28: “Thank you to our wonderful staff and volunteers and to Dawn Dempsey on being the recipient of the 50,000th vaccine at the centre.”

Early last month, the HSE announced that the number of vaccinated people reached 32,000.

Most of the vaccines have been administered to people with Kildare addresses but the catchment area has also drawn in parts of West Wicklow and Dublin. 

When the Punchestown centre opened in late April, it prioritized vaccinations of those aged 65-69 and 60-64.

The HSE said the local centre is playing a vital role in the overall Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Last month's Kildare Joint Policing Committee was told that gardaí are providing a visibile presence at the venue at times.

Garda Supt Eamonn Curley explained: “Gardai at Naas have been assisting with the Punchestown Vaccination Centre and providing a visible presence in the centre around identified periods of concern.”

 

