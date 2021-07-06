LATEST: Advance weather models hinting at warmer conditions from middle of July

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Wednesday will see a mix of sunny spells and showers but Thursday will be mainly dry, according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Some showers Friday and the weekend but also good dry spells."
Latest weather models show some support for that more settled and warmer weather from July 13.
"Still a long way off and can still easily change but I like to find positive signs. The outdoor bars and restaurants could do with it to," he added.
Irish Weather Online expert Prof Peter O'Donnell said: "Most of next week will remain unsettled with temperatures generally around normal for July."
