Kildare pharmacies administering jabs as quickly as they get vaccine stocks from the HSE

Local pharmacies are administering vaccines to 18 to 34 year olds as quickly as they are getting stocks from the HSE.

A total of around 30 pharmacies in County Kildare are now offering the Janssen vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson to people aged 18 to 34 years old.

Only one dose of the of the Janssen vaccine is needed to get long-lasting protection from Covid-19 and it takes 14 days for the recipient to be fully vaccinated.

O’Reilly’s Care Plus Pharmacy in Naas has fitted out a HSE-approved 10-bay vaccination clinic above its outlet in Poplar Square which has the capacity to vaccinate 800 people a week.

Owner Brian O’Reilly said he currently has 60 initial Janssen doses which will be administered on Tuesday.

Hickey’s Pharmacy in Newbridge said it had a “huge volume of bookings” for the Janssen vaccine and appointments will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Meanwhile Boots Ireland, which has outlets in Naas and Newbridge, said it has temporarily paused bookings due to unprecedented demand but will resume when more vaccines become available.



Mr O’Reilly, of Care Plus Pharmacy in Naas, told the Leader: “With enough stock of vaccines, will have the ability to vaccinate 800 people a week.

“We have created a vaccination clinic above the pharmacy and we will be able to vaccinate 10 people every half hour, including the observation period.

“We had extra space and we decided to offer this service and we have reallocated staff.”

He added: “The HSE has also given us 120 further doses and we will be booking people in on Thursday and Friday to administer these.”



“The response has been fantastic from the 18-34 year old age group.

“People have been contacting us to get the vaccine and it will all depend on the level of vaccine stock we receive.”

“We can’t wait to get started.”

O’Reilly’s Care Plus may also be offering vaccines outside normal pharmacy hours to cater for shift workers.

A spokesperson for the Hickey’s Pharmacy group which has outlets in Newbridge and Maynooth said: “Appointments will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

“Please do not call the stores if you have registered, we will be contacting you by phone to confirm your appointment.”

Hickey's is also accepting registrations for customers aged over 35 for Pfizer vaccines.

Meanwhile Boots Ireland, which has outlets in Naas and Newbridge, said it has temporarily paused bookings due to unprecedented demand but will resume when more vaccines become available.

Caoimhe McAuley, director of pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist, said, “Due to unprecedented demand we have now had to temporarily close down bookings for this service as all available appointments have been booked.

“As additional quantities of vaccines become available to us we will continue to take further bookings.”

Boots Ireland also said a select number of its pharmacies will be offering Pfizer vaccinations for anyone aged 35+ who has not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine. This can now be booked via www.boots.ie.



The Vista Allcare Pharmacy in Naas said it was getting a huge volume of calls about the vaccines.

Pharmacist Claire Roche said: "We have already started to work through a proportion of our 18 to 35 year group and our full allocation in stock has been accounted for however we are expecting another delivery over the week.

"At this stage we have hundreds on a waiting list and happy to work our way through them once the supply is there.

"To make the vaccination process all the easier we are accommodating both early and late night appointments in our vaccination clinic rooms and waiting room and offering a complimentary care pack of goodies to pamper our customers afterwards."

"One ask we do have is for patience as our team are working tirelessly to deliver excellence in patient care throughout the vaccination process whilst managing the increase in patient calls and upholding our regular day-day duties and free delivery service."

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacies, which have outlets in Co Kildare, said it has seen strong demand for vaccines from the 18 to 34 age group.

Chief executive Tony McEntee said: “We urge people to pre-register, but to be patient as stocks become more available to participating pharmacies.

“We are delighted to play our part in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and to get the country fully open in the coming period.”

“Our pharmacies have played an important role in community pharmacy in the towns and cities in which we operate during the pandemic, and in recent weeks our McCauley vaccination centres have seen really strong demand from customers in the over 50 cohort to be vaccinated.”