Kildare hotel famous for weddings is planning new changes

FILE PHOTO
A hotel famous for weddings has sought permission for changes to its function room.
Kildare House Hotel is looking for approval from planners at Kildare Co Council for the alterations.
The hotel wants to convert its ground floor function room into guest bedrooms.
Also planned are two retail units facing onto the Dublin Road.
The designs include provision for new roof lights, windows and doors.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.