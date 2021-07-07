Clane community group welcomes High Court go-ahead to challenge 333 homes plan - and says fundraising for legal costs will continue

A community group in Clane has welcomed a decision by the High Court to allow it challenge a planning approval for a development of 333 new homes in Clane.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys granted leave on Monday to Clane Community Council for a judicial review aimed at overturning the Strategic Housing Development permission granted by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) in April.

The case is against ABP, Ireland and the Attorney General, with the developer, Westar Investments Ltd, a notice party.

Lawyers for the Community Council claims the development is in material contravention of the Clane Local Area Plan (LAP) and other issues.

The Community Council is currently raising €40,000 to pay for legal costs of the action.

A spokesperson for the Community Council said today: "The Sustainable Clane Judicial Review Team are very appreciative of the generous support for the fundraising campaign.

"While the High Court has granted leave to hear the cases, the preparation for hearings will take several months.

"Work will continue to complete the fundraising over the summer."

Westar Investments Ltd was contacted for this article but declined to comment.