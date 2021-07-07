You could win €5k holiday voucher by donating to Barretstown in conjunction with Naas Racecourse

In conjunction with the Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes race day on Monday August 2, Naas Racecourse have launched a partnership with children’s charity, Barretstown who have lost over €1 million fundraising revenue due to Covid-19 pandemic.



A JustGiving page has been set up to raise much needed funds for Barretstown and Naas Racecourse are asking for a minimum donation of €5. Each individual donation will be placed in a draw and assigned a horse in the €300,000 Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes, the richest race at Naas Racecourse, on Bank Holiday Monday August 2. The person assigned to the winning horse will walk away with a €5,000 holiday voucher from Hannon Travel.



The JustGiving page is now live at www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ racingforbarretstown where people can make their donations. The draw for the 24 names, who will be assigned a horse in the race, will be made on Friday July 30.



Based in Ballymore Eustace in County Kildare, the mission at Barretstown is to rebuild the lives of children affected by serious illness and their families, through life changing therapeutic recreation programmes in a safe, fun and supportive environment.



Caroline Tobin, Corporate Account Manager of Barretstown, commented: “Due to the Covid-19 crisis we had to cancel or postpone many of our key fundraising initiatives. These events provide crucial income for Barretstown which relies on the public to provide 97% of the funds that make our work possible. We are incredibly lucky to have the support of Naas Racecourse, the Irish EBF and Ballyhane Stud and we are delighted to be the recipient of the funds raised from the €5,000 holiday voucher draw. The funds raised will be used to welcome more children and families living with a serious illness to Barretstown. Due to Covid-19 children who are immunocompromised, are even more isolated and need Barretstown’s therapeutic programmes more than ever. A huge thank you to Naas Racecourse for this very generous prize and we look forward to the announcement of the very lucky winner.”



Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas Racecourse, commented: “Last year we ran the Lockdown Heroes campaign in conjunction with the Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes race and this year we are thrilled to launch a special fundraiser to help Barretstown children. We were devastated to hear of their one million shortfall due to Covid 19. Irish people are amazing drivers of charity and we hope the racing community and people of Ireland get behind our ‘Naas race for Barretstown children’ fundraiser.”



Michelle Sharkey, a Barretstown family beneficiary, commented: “Barretstown is a magical place where families can leave their worries at the door. A place that allows for fun, laughter and love all day long. We had a fantastic time learning to canoe and playing stuck in the mud on water. It was meant to be a dry sport but somehow we all ended up soaked!! Great family fun and memories made that will last forever. We can't wait to go back.”



The fundraiser will close on Wednesday July 28 at 12 noon. The 24 finalists will be announced on July 30. Please note those who make an anonymous donation will not be entered into the draw. The race will be staged in front of a limited crowd in line with government guidelines.

Click the link to make a donation www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ racingforbarretstown