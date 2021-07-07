PHOTOS: Car ploughs through wall and ends up in living room

This was the scene this morning when a car smashed through the front window of a house.

The unusual incident happened near the Phibsborough area of north Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said Firefighters and Advanced Paramedics from Phibsborough Fire Station were called to the road traffic collision.

Two fire engines including an emergency tender and one ambulance attended the incident.

There was extensive damaged caused to the wall of the terraced house as well as a neighbouring house.

Photos from Dublin Fire Brigade show the rear wheels of the car inside the house.

A window is also thrown down on the floor.

It's clear the vehicle struck the wall in a high-speed impact but it's not known how the car managed to get into that position.

DFB said the property was stabilised with steel poles and the scene made safe.