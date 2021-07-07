Gardai investigating after garage broken into in Kilcullen area

File Photo of padlock
Gardaí are investigating after the garage of a house was broken into.
The incident happened in the Whitehall Cross area on Wednesday, June 30 last.
Nothing was taken but damage was caused to a lock.
Anybody who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact Kilcullen Gardai.
