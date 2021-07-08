Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, July 8

The death has occurred of Vincent Dallon

Late of Coldwells, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Peacefully, in the care of St Joseph's Ward, St Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Fondly remembered by his loving family and friends.

Funeral on Friday morning to St Nicholas of Myra Church, Dunlavin, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Hospital Athy.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked "Condolences".

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Browne

Richardstown, Clane, Kildare



Browne, Patrick (Pat), Richardstown, Clane, Co. Kildare and Chairman of Clane G.A.A., July 6th 2021, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Maeve, his children Zoe, Philip and Alicia, their mother Martine, his brother Martin, his sisters Mary (Morrin), Kathleen and Sheila (Boyling), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle William Heaney, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Patrick's funeral can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Patrick's funeral cortége will be leaving his residence on Friday morning at approx. 10.15am, travelling via Clane GAA, to arrive at St. Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Dunne (née Morrissey)

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Dunne (nee Morrissey), May (Mary), Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, July 6th 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the late William and mother of the late William and Roseanna, deeply regretted by her loving children Paschal, Sylvia, Debbie, Terry and Alan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for May (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

May's funeral can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

The committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed at 1pm by clicking the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

May's funeral cortége will be leaving Reilly's funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday morning at approx. 8.45am to arrive at her residence in Old Greenfield at 9am. She will then be leaving her residence on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Larry FANNING

JKL Street, Edenderry, Offaly / Clane, Kildare



Formerly of Clane, Co. Kildare.

Larry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Pauline, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his children; Margot, Brian, Patricia, Barbara, Michelle, Valerie and Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Larry Rest in Peace

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery, Clane, Co. Kildare. You can take part in Larry's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Fanning family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

House private, please.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Paddy) Melia (née Carter)

Coolree, Robertstown, Kildare



Melia (nee Carter), Patricia (Paddy), Coolree, Robertstown, Co. Kildare, July 6th 2021, peacefully at home, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Adrian, deeply regretted by her loving son Terence, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Kieran and Brian, sisters Bernadette, Margaret and Ita, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Patricia (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Patricia's funeral can be viewed on Friday morning at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Patricia's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Friday morning at approx. 11.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.