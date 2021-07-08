€700k price tag for Naas offices and warehouse

One of the offices in the property
A warehouse and office unit in Naas is for sale with a €695,000 guide price.
Unit 1 in Naas Industrial Estate is 6,600 sq ft in area of which about 4,000 sq ft is warehouse space and offices account for 2,600 sq ft.
A semi-detached building, it benefits from 12 car spaces to the front and an additional four along the side.
The property is being sold by Coonan Property.
The warehouse comes with roller shutter doors to the front and rear.
The offices, including a reception area, are laid out over two floors and are well finished.
Naas industrial estate is about 1km from Junction 9 on the N7 and its occupiers include Topline, Valleymount Foods and Height Platforms.
