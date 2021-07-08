Woman allegedly assaulted Naas supermarket worker over Covid-19 mask

A woman who appeared in Naas District Court without a face covering is being prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a member of staff at the Lidl store in Naas.

Sylwia Balecka, 41, whose address was given as 71 Craddockstown Way, Naas, is being prosecuted for an alleged breach of the Health Act and assault on January 4 last at the Lidl store, Newbridge Road, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly claimed that she was not wearing a face mask when she entered the store. When asked to wear one , she refused and she began to record the incident on her phone, he alleged.

Read more County Kildare news

He said she assaulted a staff member in the face when she was asked to leave.

Solicitor Matt Byrne said the defendant is exempt from wearing a face mask and a letter to this effect from her doctor has been handed over to the prosecution.

Mr Byrne said she is exempt for anxiety reasons.

Mr Byrne also said that there is a problem with CCTV recording.

He said he would need to see the CCTV images with the defendant.

Mr Byrne added that the case is being fully contested.

The matter was adjourned to December 1 by Judge Desmond Zaidan.