€23,400 worth of drugs in car stopped by gardaí in Sallins - allegation

Sallins
Gardaí stopped a car containing €18,000 worth of cocaine and €5,400 worth of cannabis herb, it was alleged at Naas District Court on July 7.
There were a number of people in the vehicle when it was stopped in Sallins.
Jamie Byrne, 29 , whose address was given as 54 The Willows, Sallins, is being prosecuted for alleged possession of a controlled drug, cannabis, on February 4 last, at his address. He was a passenger.
Sgt Jim Kelly alleged that some €1,760 worth of cannabis was found at the defendant’s address.
At least one other person is before the court in connection with the alleged incident.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to December 1.
