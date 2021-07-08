Gardaí renew appeal on Crimecall programme for missing Naas man Trevor Deely

Gardaí renewed their appeal to the public on RTE's Crimecall programme to trace the whereabouts of Trevor Deely who was last captured on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM machine on Haddington Road, at approximately 4.14 a.m. on the 8 December 2000.

Crimestoppers have pledged an award of €100,000 for information which significantly assists the investigation into the disappearance of Trevor.

On the 8th December, 2000, following his Christmas party, Trevor called to his place of work to collect an umbrella for his journey home.

CCTV footage from the last sightings of Trevor Deely has been digitally enhanced. The CCTV footage captures a male dressed in black outside the rear entrance of Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices on Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2 between 3am and 3.34am, prior to Trevor Deely arriving.

At 3.34am, moments before Trevor approaches his place of work this male steps out onto the footpath and follows Trevor Deely to the back gate of Bank of Ireland, Asset Management before conversing with him at 3.35am.

Trevor was last captured on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM machine on Haddington Road at approximately 4.14.21am on the 8 December 2000.

Gardaí believe that the male acting suspiciously outside of Trevor’s place of work is the same male that is seen passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14.55am, 34 seconds after Trevor Deely that morning.

The Investigation Team at Pearse Street Garda Station have continued to investigate Trevor’s disappearance and make the following appeal:

Appeal:

Last December marked twenty years since the disappearance of Trevor.

The depth of the loss endured by the Deely family is as raw today as it was in December 2000. There has been no reprieve or sense of peace for the family.

The last confirmed sighting of Trevor was at 4.14am on the 8 December 2000. He was captured on CCTV footage on Haddington Road at this time. Also captured on this footage is an unknown male. This footage has been widely circulated since 2017, yet we have been unable to establish the identity of the male in the footage who appears to wait at the gates of the Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices on Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2 - Trevor’s place of work – for in excess of 34mins.

This area of Dublin 2, particularly around the canal is an area where people would have socialised in 2000. Trevor’s disappearance was so well documented in 2000 that there is no doubt that people frequenting this area at that time would have been aware of this case.

Gardaí are appealing to people who were around the canal area that night to come forward and make contact. Gardaí know that people were on the canal and in that general area on the 7th/8th of December who have declined to speak with the investigation team. For whatever reason they chose not to engage with the investigation in 2000 so we are appealing for them to make contact now.

All persons that come forward will be dealt with sensitively. There is no blame or shame for not coming forward sooner. Gardaí believe that the key to discovering what happened to Trevor lies in information held by people who socialised in that area. No matter how insignificant they may feel their information is – it could be the detail that we are seeking.

Contact Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station, tel: (01) 666 9000