LATEST: L driver stopped and arrested on the M7

The car stopped at the scene / Laois Roads Policing
This motorist was detected travelling at more than 60km over the maximum 120km per hour speed limit on the M7.
Laois Roads Policing Unit was conducting a speed check when it recorded the vehicle travelling at 181 km per hour.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was discovered to be a Learner Permit holder driving Unaccompanied and without L-Plates or motor tax.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit also detected a vehicle travelling at 146kph on the M7 which is a 120kph zone.
The driver was also found to be disqualified.
